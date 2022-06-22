Announcing the AWS Lambda Integration (Beta)

We're expanding the Fastly Next-Gen WAF capabilities to include protection for serverless and FaaS traffic. We now support AWS Lambda, which is helping companies grow their web applications without having to worry about supporting infrastructure and provisioning servers.

This feature is available now as part of a beta release and will require a configuration change to enable it via feature flag. It is available for all Signal Sciences and Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers, and you can learn how to set it up in our install guide.