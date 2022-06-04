  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. June 2022

Protection from CVE-2022-26134 (Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence)

June 4, 2022
ngwaf-announcementsadded

A remote code execution vulnerability affecting the Atlassian Confluence product has recently been discovered and assigned the identifier CVE-2022-26134 (also known as Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:

  1. Navigate to the Signal Sciences control panel and select Templated Rules from the Rules menu.
  2. Search the templated rules for CVE-2022-26134 and then click View.
  3. Click Configure and then click Add trigger to configure the rule's thresholds and actions.
  4. Select Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2022-26134 signal is observed and then click Update rule.

Prior change: Essential Plan Updates

Following change: Announcing the AWS Lambda Integration (Beta)

Fastly
© Fastly 2025