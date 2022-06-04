Protection from CVE-2022-26134 (Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence)
A remote code execution vulnerability affecting the Atlassian Confluence product has recently been discovered and assigned the identifier CVE-2022-26134 (also known as Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:
- Navigate to the Signal Sciences control panel and select Templated Rules from the Rules menu.
- Search the templated rules for
CVE-2022-26134and then click View.
- Click Configure and then click Add trigger to configure the rule's thresholds and actions.
- Select Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2022-26134 signal is observed and then click Update rule.
