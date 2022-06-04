Protection from CVE-2022-26134 (Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence)

A remote code execution vulnerability affecting the Atlassian Confluence product has recently been discovered and assigned the identifier CVE-2022-26134 (also known as Unauthenticated RCE in Confluence). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services: