Agent and module end-of-support plan

Beginning January 31, 2023, agent versions will enter a two year support cycle with versions older than two years being retired or deprecated on a quarterly cadence. Retiring older versions with fewer features will enable us to focus our resources on supporting and developing newer versions that provide more value to our customers. At the end of January, we will support Agent v4.16.0 and above.

Support for our Python and PHP modules will be moving to self-service in March 2023. At that time, you may continue to use the modules at your own discretion, but we will no longer update and provide technical support for the modules. Until the self-service transition occurs, we will fully support both modules. More information about this transition will be posted at a later date.

Reach out to your account manager or securitysupport@fastly.com if you have questions about how to upgrade your agent or about the modules' transition to a self-service model.