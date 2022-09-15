AWS Lambda Integration is now GA

We've expanded the Fastly Next-Gen WAF capabilities to include protection for serverless and FaaS traffic. Our support for AWS Lambda can help companies grow their web applications without requiring supporting infrastructure and provisioning servers. This support is now generally available to all Signal Sciences and Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers. For more information, see our install guide.

Additionally, we have received the AWS Service Ready designation for our Lambda support, which means our Fastly Next-Gen WAF has gone through full technical evaluations with the AWS team and has tight integration into the AWS marketplace. You can find us listed as an official AWS Lambda partner.