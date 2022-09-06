  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.2

September 6, 2022
ngwaf-heroku-buildpack
  • Improved compatibility of ruby dependency.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.1

