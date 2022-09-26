  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.3.0

September 26, 2022
ngwaf-module-iis
  • Updated RPC library.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.2.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.4.0

