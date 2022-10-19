Protection from CVE-2022-42889 (Text4Shell)
A code execution vulnerability affecting the Apache Commons Text library has recently been identified and assigned CVE-2022-42889 (also known as Text4Shell). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:
- Navigate to the Signal Sciences control panel and select Templated Rules from the Rules menu.
- Search the templated rules for
CVE-2022-42889and then click View.
- Click Configure and then click Add trigger to configure the rule's thresholds and actions.
- Select Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2022-42889 signal is observed and then click Update rule.
