  5. October 2022

Protection from CVE-2022-42889 (Text4Shell)

October 19, 2022
A code execution vulnerability affecting the Apache Commons Text library has recently been identified and assigned CVE-2022-42889 (also known as Text4Shell). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:

  1. Navigate to the Signal Sciences control panel and select Templated Rules from the Rules menu.
  2. Search the templated rules for CVE-2022-42889 and then click View.
  3. Click Configure and then click Add trigger to configure the rule's thresholds and actions.
  4. Select Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2022-42889 signal is observed and then click Update rule.

