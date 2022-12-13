  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. December 2022

Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.36.1

December 13, 2022
ngwaf-agent
  • Improved SQLI detection

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.36.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.37.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024