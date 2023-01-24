  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.5.3

January 24, 2023
ngwaf-module-java
  • Added compatibility for Jetty Jakarta

