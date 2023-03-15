Advanced rate limiting user experience

We've updated the advanced rate limiting user workflow to simplify rate limiting rule configuration. Advanced rate limiting rules put a cap on how often an individual client can send requests that meet set conditions before some or all of the requests from that same client are blocked or logged.

Specifically, the Add form for advanced rate limiting rules has been redesigned. It now includes the Match type field. With this field, you can define which requests from the client should be blocked or logged after the threshold has been passed. Options include:

Rule conditions: rate limit requests from the client that match the rule's conditions.

rate limit requests from the client that match the rule's conditions. Other signal: rate limit requests from the client that are tagged with a specific signal.

rate limit requests from the client that are tagged with a specific signal. All requests: rate limit all requests from the client.

We've updated and expanded several other areas of the Add form as well. Specifically:

The Actions section now has two subsections: Tracking and Rate Limiting . In the Tracking section, you specify a signal that should be applied to requests that meet the rule's condition set and define the threshold. In the Rate limiting section, you define how a client that exceeds the threshold should be rate limited.

The Counting signal field has been renamed to the Threshold signal .

Action type menu options have been renamed from Log request and Block signal to Log and Block.