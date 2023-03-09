  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 4.0.0

March 9, 2023
Breaking changes

Only one minor breaking interface change has been made: the removal of the auto_loadbalance attribute from the backend block, which is still supported for the fastly_service_vcl resource but was never actually supported under the fastly_service_compute resource.

  • fix(backend): remove auto_loadbalance from compute service #657

Bug fixes

  • fix: add missing format attribute when updating #659

Enhancements

  • Enable the declaration of the keepalive_time backend attribute #658

