Fastly Terraform Provider 4.0.0
View this release on Github
Breaking changes
Only one minor breaking interface change has been made: the removal of the
auto_loadbalance attribute from the
backend block, which is still supported for the
fastly_service_vcl resource but was never actually supported under the
fastly_service_compute resource.
- fix(backend): remove
auto_loadbalancefrom compute service #657
Bug fixes
- fix: add missing format attribute when updating #659
Enhancements
- Enable the declaration of the keepalive_time backend attribute #658
Prior change: CLI v8.0.0
Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.4.2