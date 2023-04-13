Edge deployment setup changes

The setup process for the edge deployment has been changed from custom VCL to dynamic VCL snippets. This change is expected to simplify the onboarding process for all customers using the edge deployment. In particular, if you are using custom VCL for other features of the delivery platform, your setup will become simpler.

This setup change to dynamic VCL snippets applies to new Signal Sciences Corps using the edge deployment and the Edge Deployment documentation has been updated accordingly.

IMPORTANT: Existing edge-deployed sites require a backend configuration change to begin using VCL snippets. Without the configuration change, custom VCL will continue to be used. If you would like to switch to using VCL snippets for your corp and sites reach out to support@fastly.com.