  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. April 2023

Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.3.1

April 25, 2023
ngwaf-module-dotnet-core
  • Added configuration option for custom content-types.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.3.0

