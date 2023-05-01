Edge deployment now available for the Premier platform
Advanced rate limiting rules and the Site Flagged IP signal have been added for Premier plan customers using edge deployment. Customers who have upgraded from the Professional plan to the Premier plan will now be able to author new site rules that rate limit requests. The Site Flagged IP signal will also be available for use in all types of site rules.
Check out the details about edge deployment and about advanced rate limiting rules to learn more.
