  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. June 2023

Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.4.0

June 27, 2023
ngwaf-module-iis
  • Added additional module configuration for inspection

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.3.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024