Fastly Terraform Provider 5.1.0

June 13, 2023
Enhancements

  • feat(kv_store): support KV Store #691
  • feat(mutual_authentication): implement mTLS resource #702
  • feat(config_store): implement config store resource #705

Bug fixes

  • fix(rate_limiter): fix multiple runtime panics #706

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.2 to 1.8.3 #700
  • build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.3 to 1.8.4 #704
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.14.1 to 0.15.0 #709

