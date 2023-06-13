Fastly Terraform Provider 5.1.0
Enhancements
- feat(kv_store): support KV Store #691
- feat(mutual_authentication): implement mTLS resource #702
- feat(config_store): implement config store resource #705
Bug fixes
- fix(rate_limiter): fix multiple runtime panics #706
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.2 to 1.8.3 #700
- build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.3 to 1.8.4 #704
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.14.1 to 0.15.0 #709
