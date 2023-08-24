  1. Home
Protection from CVE-2023-34362 (MOVEit Transfer Critical SQL Injection Vulnerability)

August 24, 2023
A SQL injection vulnerability has been found in the Progress MOVEit Transfer web application and has been assigned CVE-2023-34362 (also known as MOVEit Transfer Critical SQL Injection Vulnerability). Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2023-34362 and then click View for the CVE-2023-34362 templated rule.
  5. Click Configure.
  6. Click Add trigger and select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2023-34362 signal is observed checkbox.
  7. Click Update rule.

