Fastly Terraform Provider 5.3.0
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- fix(request_settings): don't send empty string for request_condition #722
- fix(backend): remove redundant error_threshold attribute #731
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 #723
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs #726
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 #725
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.4 to 8.5.7 #727
