Fastly Terraform Provider 5.3.0

August 4, 2023
Enhancements

  • feat: create fastly_configstores data source #729
  • feat: create fastly_kvstores data source #730

Bug fixes

  • fix(request_settings): don't send empty string for request_condition #722
  • fix(backend): remove redundant error_threshold attribute #731

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 #723
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs #726
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.11.0 to 0.12.0 #725
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.4 to 8.5.7 #727

