Fastly Terraform Provider 5.5.0
Enhancements
- feat(backend): support share_key attribute #747
- test(interface): add more resources #746
- test(interface): add more fastly_service_vcl attributes/blocks #756
- test(interface): add rate_limiter resource #759
Bug fixes
- fix: use paginator to fetch all ACL entries #758
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 #744
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.9 to 8.6.1 #745
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.28.0 to 2.29.0 #752
- build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 4 to 5 #754
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0 #753
