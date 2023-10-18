Fastly Terraform Provider 5.6.0
Bug fixes
- fix(product_enablement): avoid accidentally disabling products on update #763
Enhancements
- refactor(product_enablement): make Read() logic consistent with other resource types #773
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.1 to 8.6.2 #765
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.15.0 to 0.17.0 #771
- build(deps): bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.9 to 0.6.0 #770
Documentation
