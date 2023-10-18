  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 5.6.0

October 18, 2023
Bug fixes

  • fix(product_enablement): avoid accidentally disabling products on update #763

Enhancements

  • refactor(product_enablement): make Read() logic consistent with other resource types #773

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.1 to 8.6.2 #765
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.15.0 to 0.17.0 #771
  • build(deps): bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.9 to 0.6.0 #770

Documentation

  • docs: product enablement #762
  • doc: rename Compute@Edge to Compute #769

