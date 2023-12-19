Protection from CVE-2023-50164 (Apache Struts directory traversal)
A directory traversal vulnerability within file uploads has been found in Apache Struts and has been assigned CVE-2023-50164. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2023-50164and then click View for the CVE-2023-50164 templated rule.
- Click Configure and then Add trigger.
- Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2023-50164 signal is observed checkbox.
- Click Update rule.
