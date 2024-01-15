  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. January 2024

Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.4.0

January 15, 2024
ngwaf-module-dotnet-corechanged
  • Target framework is .Net8
  • Added support for modifying application response headers

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.3.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2025