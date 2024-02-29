  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 5.7.0

February 29, 2024
terraformfixedadded

Bug fixes

  • remove: mTLS from state if API returns 404 #794
  • fix(docs): YAML Frontmatter formatting in product_enablement.md #788
  • fix(request_settings): allow unsetting of action #814

Enhancements

  • ci: add golangci-lint action #777
  • feat(logging_newrelicotlp): add new logging block #786
  • ci: slash command to trigger tests for forked PRs #785
  • ci: fix ok-to-test #796
  • refactor(all): support go-fastly v9 #808
  • feat(fastly_alert): implement resource and documentation #810

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump hashicorp/setup-terraform from 2 to 3 #776
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.2 to 8.6.4 #779
  • build(deps): bump google.golang.org/grpc from 1.57.0 to 1.57.1 #780
  • build(deps): bump actions/setup-go from 4 to 5 #789
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.14.0 to 0.17.0 #793
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.17.0 to 0.19.0 #784

