Fastly Terraform Provider 5.7.0
Bug fixes
- remove: mTLS from state if API returns 404 #794
- fix(docs): YAML Frontmatter formatting in product_enablement.md #788
- fix(request_settings): allow unsetting of action #814
Enhancements
- ci: add golangci-lint action #777
- feat(logging_newrelicotlp): add new logging block #786
- ci: slash command to trigger tests for forked PRs #785
- ci: fix ok-to-test #796
- refactor(all): support go-fastly v9 #808
- feat(fastly_alert): implement resource and documentation #810
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump hashicorp/setup-terraform from 2 to 3 #776
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.2 to 8.6.4 #779
- build(deps): bump google.golang.org/grpc from 1.57.0 to 1.57.1 #780
- build(deps): bump actions/setup-go from 4 to 5 #789
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.14.0 to 0.17.0 #793
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.17.0 to 0.19.0 #784
