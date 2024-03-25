Next-Gen WAF core command line utility

The new Next-Gen WAF core command line utility ( ngwafctl ) is a tool that compiles information about your Next-Gen WAF core installation within your Kubernetes environment and cloud provider. The tool can perform basic troubleshooting and generate a support bundle containing logs and deployment specification details. You can use the utility to help troubleshoot issues with your Kubernetes Next-Gen WAF integration and can optionally send the generated support bundle TAR.GZ file to our Support team for additional help.