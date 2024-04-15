Fastly Terraform Provider 5.7.2
Enhancements
- fix: update the default timeout value for healthcheck consistency with Fastly App (UI) #827
Bug fixes
- fix(rate_limiter): persist uri_dictionary_name to state #828
- fix(tls_subscription): ensure configuration_id is current value (not initial) #824
- fix(tls_mutual_authentication): update activation after mtls creation #829
Documentation
- Update Certainly Documentation to Remove Beta Label #826
