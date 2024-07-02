  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. July 2024

Fastly Terraform Provider 5.11.0

July 2, 2024
terraformfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(alerts): make service_id attribute optional #852
  • fix handling of config store entries when store has been deleted #864
  • fix(tls_activation): update mutual_authentication_id #866
  • fix(alerts): ensure that alert creation works properly when 'ignore_below' is not specified #869

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump github.com/bflad/tfproviderlint from 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 #850
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 #853
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs #857
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #859
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.4.0 to 9.7.0 #867

Prior change: UUID updates and additions

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.16.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024