Fastly Terraform Provider 5.11.0
Bug fixes
- fix(alerts): make service_id attribute optional #852
- fix handling of config store entries when store has been deleted #864
- fix(tls_activation): update mutual_authentication_id #866
- fix(alerts): ensure that alert creation works properly when 'ignore_below' is not specified #869
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump github.com/bflad/tfproviderlint from 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 #850
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 #853
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs #857
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #859
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.4.0 to 9.7.0 #867
