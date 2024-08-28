Next-Gen WAF configuration via the Fastly control panel

Today, Fastly begins offering the ability to configure some of the features of the Fastly Next-Gen WAF from directly within the Fastly control panel. To use the new controls, you must purchase the Next-Gen WAF Security Starter Package and have a Fastly account. The original Next-Gen WAF control panel continues to remain available for existing Next-Gen WAF customers.

The Security controls web interface guides describe where these controls appear in the Fastly control panel. Likewise, we've added instructions to our guides that describe how to use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF with details on how to configure the new Next-Gen WAF starter package features.

For more details about the Next-Gen WAF, including how to purchase it, contact your account manager or email sales@fastly.com.