CLI v10.14.0

September 10, 2024
Enhancements

  • feat(npm): Add TypeScript types to @fastly/cli #1296
  • feat(products): Add support for Fastly Bot Management product. #1300

Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/publish): Don't change directory twice during execution. #1295
  • feat(npm): Properly handle error from npm-invoked cli #1302

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.2.1 to 3.3.0 #1306
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #1309
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 #1310
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 #1311
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1312

