CLI v10.14.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- feat(npm): Add TypeScript types to @fastly/cli #1296
- feat(products): Add support for Fastly Bot Management product. #1300
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/publish): Don't change directory twice during execution. #1295
- feat(npm): Properly handle error from npm-invoked cli #1302
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.2.1 to 3.3.0 #1306
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #1309
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 #1310
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 #1311
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1312
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.21.4
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.22.0