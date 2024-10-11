Protection from CVE-2024-45115 (Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source Improper Authentication)

An authentication bypass and privilege escalation vulnerability has been found in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source and has been assigned CVE-2024-45115. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essentials platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2024-45115 and then click View for the CVE-2024-45115 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2024-45115 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel