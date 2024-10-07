  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.11.0

October 7, 2024
rust-sdk
  • New HTTP caching APIs, including set_cache_key, set_before_send, and set_after_send on Request. These allow for deep customization of caching behavior. The set_after_send method in particular sets up a callback to be invoked after receiving a backend response, but before caching it -- allowing cache configuration to be driven by the response data, and for the response to be modified prior to caching.
  • As part of that new caching API, caching hews a bit closer to the HTTP spec. Where previously a response containing the string private or no-storeanywhere in the relevant cache control header would not be cached, the new API looks for private and no-store as standalone entries in the header, which is the more typical behavior. The previous behavior can be emulated by using the new set_after_send hook.
  • Refactored internals to reduce unnecessary copying. This required one minor public API change, to Request::get_url_mut, which now returns a smart pointer rather than a direct &mut reference.
  • inspect and related types have been been moved from the experimental module to security
  • KV store API overhaul, which includes new builder-style APIs with a much richer set of options
  • Further improvements for lazily loading and cloning HTTP headers

