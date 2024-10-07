Rust SDK 0.11.0
- New HTTP caching APIs, including
set_cache_key,
set_before_send, and
set_after_sendon
Request. These allow for deep customization of caching behavior. The
set_after_sendmethod in particular sets up a callback to be invoked after receiving a backend response, but before caching it -- allowing cache configuration to be driven by the response data, and for the response to be modified prior to caching.
- As part of that new caching API, caching hews a bit closer to the HTTP spec.
Where previously a response containing the string
privateor
no-storeanywhere in the relevant cache control header would not be cached, the new API looks for
privateand
no-storeas standalone entries in the header, which is the more typical behavior. The previous behavior can be emulated by using the new
set_after_sendhook.
- Refactored internals to reduce unnecessary copying. This required one minor
public API change, to
Request::get_url_mut, which now returns a smart pointer rather than a direct
&mutreference.
inspectand related types have been been moved from the
experimentalmodule to
security
- KV store API overhaul, which includes new builder-style APIs with a much richer set of options
- Further improvements for lazily loading and cloning HTTP headers
