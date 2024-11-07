Next-Gen WAF: Added agent timeseries endpoint
We've added the Retrieve agent timeseries metrics endpoint to the Next-Gen WAF. With this endpoint, you can retrieve timeseries metrics for a specific agent in a workspace, including request counts (
requests_total), decision latency percentiles (
agent_decision_time_50th,
agent_decision_time_95th,
agent_decision_time_99th), and host resource usage (
host_cpu,
host_agent_cpu).
Prior change: Observability Log Insights
Following change: Object Storage Access Keys Management