Next-Gen WAF: Added agent timeseries endpoint

November 7, 2024
We've added the Retrieve agent timeseries metrics endpoint to the Next-Gen WAF. With this endpoint, you can retrieve timeseries metrics for a specific agent in a workspace, including request counts (requests_total), decision latency percentiles (agent_decision_time_50th, agent_decision_time_95th, agent_decision_time_99th), and host resource usage (host_cpu, host_agent_cpu).

