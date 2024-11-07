Next-Gen WAF: Added agent timeseries endpoint

We've added the Retrieve agent timeseries metrics endpoint to the Next-Gen WAF. With this endpoint, you can retrieve timeseries metrics for a specific agent in a workspace, including request counts ( requests_total ), decision latency percentiles ( agent_decision_time_50th , agent_decision_time_95th , agent_decision_time_99th ), and host resource usage ( host_cpu , host_agent_cpu ).