  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. November 2024

CLI v10.16.0

November 12, 2024
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Publish to GitHub packages in addition to npmjs #1330
  • feat(logging): Add support for Grafana Cloud Logs. #1333
  • feat(profile/token): Allow user to specify how long token must be valid. #1340
  • feat(products): Add support for Log Explorer & Insights. #1341

Bug fixes

  • breaking(products): Remove support for NGWAF product. #1338
  • fix(profile/token): 'profile token' command must check the validity of the stored token. #1339
  • fix(lint): Update staticcheck and fix identified problems. #1346

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 #1324
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 #1325
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.17.0 to 1.18.0 #1331
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.7.0 to 1.8.0 #1334
  • build(deps): Update to go-fastly v9.12.0. #1337
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #1342
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 #1343
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #1344
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 #1345

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.27.2

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 5.15.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024