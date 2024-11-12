CLI v10.16.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Publish to GitHub packages in addition to npmjs #1330
- feat(logging): Add support for Grafana Cloud Logs. #1333
- feat(profile/token): Allow user to specify how long token must be valid. #1340
- feat(products): Add support for Log Explorer & Insights. #1341
Bug fixes
- breaking(products): Remove support for NGWAF product. #1338
- fix(profile/token): 'profile token' command must check the validity of the stored token. #1339
- fix(lint): Update staticcheck and fix identified problems. #1346
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 #1324
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 #1325
- build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.17.0 to 1.18.0 #1331
- build(deps): bump github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.7.0 to 1.8.0 #1334
- build(deps): Update to go-fastly v9.12.0. #1337
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #1342
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0 #1343
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #1344
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 #1345
