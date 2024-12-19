Protection from CVE-2024-53677 (Apache Struts File Upload Logic Vulnerability)

A directory traversal vulnerability within file uploads has been found in Apache Struts (S2-067) and has been assigned CVE-2024-53677. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essentials platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2024-53677 and then click View for the CVE-2024-53677 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2024-53677 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel