Protection from CVE-2024-53677 (Apache Struts File Upload Logic Vulnerability)
A directory traversal vulnerability within file uploads has been found in Apache Struts (S2-067) and has been assigned CVE-2024-53677. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services follow the steps for your control panel below.
Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Professional or Premier platform
- Essentials platform
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2024-53677and then click View for the CVE-2024-53677 templated rule.
- Click Configure and then Add trigger.
- Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2024-53677 signal is observed checkbox.
- Click Update rule.
Fastly control panel
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click Virtual Patches.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2024-53677and then click the pencil to the right of the CVE-2024-53677 virtual patch.
- From the Status menu, select Enabled.
- (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2024-53677 signal is observed.
- Click Update virtual patch.
