  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. January 2025

CLI v10.18.0

January 29, 2025
clifixedadded

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements

  • feat(domains): add support for v1 functionality #1374
  • feat(dashboard): add support for Observability custom dashboards #1357

Bug fixes

  • fix(npm): fix build checks for JavaScript code #1354
  • fix(build): pin Rust to 1.83.0 #1368
  • fix(build): correct generation of static configuration file #1378
  • fix(kvstoreentry/create): rework --dir flag #1371

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 #1366
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1360
  • build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.14.0 to 1.14.1 #1364
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #1365
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.27.0 to 0.33.0 #1370
  • build(deps): bump github.com/rogpeppe/go-internal from 1.11.0 to 1.13.1 #1379
  • build(deps): bump github.com/dustinkirkland/golang-petname from 20240428194347 to eebcea082ee0 #1377

Prior change: CLI v10.17.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2025