CLI v10.18.0
Enhancements
- feat(domains): add support for v1 functionality #1374
- feat(dashboard): add support for Observability custom dashboards #1357
Bug fixes
- fix(npm): fix build checks for JavaScript code #1354
- fix(build): pin Rust to 1.83.0 #1368
- fix(build): correct generation of static configuration file #1378
- fix(kvstoreentry/create): rework --dir flag #1371
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.31.0 to 0.32.0 #1366
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1360
- build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.14.0 to 1.14.1 #1364
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #1365
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.27.0 to 0.33.0 #1370
- build(deps): bump github.com/rogpeppe/go-internal from 1.11.0 to 1.13.1 #1379
- build(deps): bump github.com/dustinkirkland/golang-petname from 20240428194347 to eebcea082ee0 #1377
