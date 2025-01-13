End-of-support plan for older OSes and web servers

On April 15, 2025, we will no longer support agent upgrades for Next-Gen WAF services on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6. Because they are no longer supported by the manufacturer or developer community, continued use of them increases your exposure to online threats. Any currently deployed Next-Gen WAF agents on these specific host environments will continue to function beyond this date but will no longer be updated or supported by Fastly.

We recommend that you upgrade to a supported host environment. We also recommend updating your Next-Gen WAF Core deployment to the latest version to maximize the protection for your applications.

Questions or concerns? Contact your Fastly account manager or reach out to Customer Support.