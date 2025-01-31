  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. January 2025

JavaScript SDK 3.30.0

January 31, 2025
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

Fixed

  • forbidden KV key special characters to match documentation (#1097) (fefc024)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.29.2

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.30.1

