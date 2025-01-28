  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. January 2025

Add compute cache operations and status 530 metrics

January 28, 2025
apiadded

Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses now include the following new metrics: status_530 and compute_cache_operations_count. Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Domain Inspector now include the following new metrics: status_530 and origin_status_530. Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Origin Inspector now include the following new metrics: status_530, waf_status_530, compute_status_530, and all_status_530.

Prior change: Billing API no longer available

Fastly
© Fastly 2025