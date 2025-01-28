Add compute cache operations and status 530 metrics
Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses now include the following new metrics:
status_530 and
compute_cache_operations_count. Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Domain Inspector now include the following new metrics:
status_530 and
origin_status_530. Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Origin Inspector now include the following new metrics:
status_530,
waf_status_530,
compute_status_530, and
all_status_530.
Prior change: Billing API no longer available