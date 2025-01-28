Add compute cache operations and status 530 metrics

Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses now include the following new metrics: status_530 and compute_cache_operations_count . Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Domain Inspector now include the following new metrics: status_530 and origin_status_530 . Real-time analytics and Historical Stats responses for Origin Inspector now include the following new metrics: status_530 , waf_status_530 , compute_status_530 , and all_status_530 .