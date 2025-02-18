  1. Home
CLI v10.19.0

February 18, 2025
cliadded

Enhancements

  • feat(computeacl): add support for compute platform ACLs #1388

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 #1394
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.32.0 to 0.33.0 #1391
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.28.0 to 0.29.0#1393
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #1390
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.13.0 to 9.13.1 #1388

