CLI v11.0.0

Breaking:
- breaking(logging): The 'placement' parameter to the logging commands has been removed; it was only used in combination with the Fastly WAF, which is no longer supported. #1419
- breaking(language.rust): Switch Rust builds to wasm32-wasip1 instead of wasm32-wasi #1382
- breaking(language.assemblyscript): Remove support for AssemblyScript #1001
- breaking(compute/pack): use package name from manifest #1025
Enhancements:
- fix(compute/init): Updates for renamed TypeScript default starter kit #1405
- feat(objectstorage/accesskeys): add support for access keys #1428
Dependencies
- build(deps): upgrade Go from 1.22 to 1.23 (#624)
- build(deps):
github.com/rogpeppe/go-internalfrom 1.13.1 to 1.14.1 (#1416)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.33.0 to 0.35.0 (#1417)
- build(deps):
github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v4from 4.0.4 to 4.0.5 (#1412)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.17.11 to 1.18.0 (#1411)
- build(deps):
github.com/google/go-cmpfrom 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 (#1409)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 (#1421)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/capfrom 0.8.0 to 0.9.0 (#1422)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9from 9.13.1 to 9.14.0 (#1433)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1430)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 (#1432)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.35.0 to 0.37.0 (#1439)
- build(deps):
github.com/golang/snappyfrom 0.0.4 to 1.0.0 (#1438)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 (#1437)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.12.0 to 3.13.0 (#1442)
