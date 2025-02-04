New Microsoft Teams integration
As announced, Microsoft has retired the Office 365 connectors within Microsoft Teams as of January 31, 2025. If you transitioned your previous Next-Gen WAF integration to the new URL structure prior to this date, it will continue to function until the deadline stated in the announcement. If you did not transition your integration or want to create a new integration, follow our guide to create a Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
Prior change: Retirement of Pivotal Tracker integration
Following change: JA4 fingerprinting now supported in Bot Management