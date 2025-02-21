  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. February 2025

Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.4.1

February 21, 2025
ngwaf-module-dotnet-corechanged
  • Prevent state.actions from being null

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for .NET Core 1.4.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025