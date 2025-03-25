  1. Home
  2025
  March 2025

CLI v11.0.0

March 25, 2025
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

  • breaking(logging): The 'placement' parameter to the logging commands has been removed; it was only used in combination with the Fastly WAF, which is no longer supported. #1419
  • breaking(language.rust): Switch Rust builds to wasm32-wasip1 instead of wasm32-wasi #1382
  • breaking(language.assemblyscript): Remove support for AssemblyScript #1001
  • breaking(compute/pack): use package name from manifest #1025

Enhancements:

  • fix(compute/init): Updates for renamed TypeScript default starter kit #1405
  • feat(objectstorage/accesskeys): add support for access keys #1428

Dependencies

  • build(deps): upgrade Go from 1.22 to 1.23 (#624)
  • build(deps): github.com/rogpeppe/go-internal from 1.13.1 to 1.14.1 (#1416)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.33.0 to 0.35.0 (#1417)
  • build(deps): github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v4 from 4.0.4 to 4.0.5 (#1412)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.17.11 to 1.18.0 (#1411)
  • build(deps): github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 (#1409)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 (#1421)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.8.0 to 0.9.0 (#1422)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.13.1 to 9.14.0 (#1433)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1430)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 (#1432)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.35.0 to 0.37.0 (#1439)
  • build(deps): github.com/golang/snappy from 0.0.4 to 1.0.0 (#1438)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 (#1437)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.12.0 to 3.13.0 (#1442)

