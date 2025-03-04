Fix type of 'priority' field on Condition, Header, and Snippet

The "priority" field on Condition, Header, and Snippet responses, as well as the "dynamic" field on Snippet responses to POST and PUT requests would vary depending on the content type and type of the value in the request body. In certain circumstances, the response would have an integer and, in others, a string.

The response body will now always return strings for the priority and dynamic fields. The request body can still specify either a string or an integer for these fields.