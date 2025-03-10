  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 5.17.0

March 10, 2025
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(fastly_compute_service): Add support for 'staging' of service versions.
  • feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add support for 'staging' of service versions.

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(fastly_vcl_service): Always 'validate' services after applying changes.

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.19.4 to 0.21.0 (#937)
  • build(deps): github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 (#932)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#921)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.13.0 to 9.13.1 (#927)
  • build(deps): github.com/bflad/tfproviderlint from 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 (#928)

