Fastly Terraform Provider 5.17.0
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(fastly_compute_service): Add support for 'staging' of service versions.
- feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add support for 'staging' of service versions.
BUG FIXES:
- fix(fastly_vcl_service): Always 'validate' services after applying changes.
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docsfrom 0.19.4 to 0.21.0 (#937)
- build(deps):
github.com/google/go-cmpfrom 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 (#932)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#921)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9from 9.13.0 to 9.13.1 (#927)
- build(deps):
github.com/bflad/tfproviderlintfrom 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 (#928)
