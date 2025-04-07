  1. Home
Go SDK 1.4.0

April 7, 2025
go-sdkadded

Added

  • fsthttp: make response polling frequency configurable
  • fsthttp: add http cache API support
  • secretstore: add Plaintext toplevel convenience function
  • acl: add ACL hostcalls

