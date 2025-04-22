Next-Gen WAF API routes migrated from `/security` to `/ngwaf/v1`

We're updating our Next-Gen WAF API routes from /security/* to /ngwaf/v1/* as part of a broader effort to introduce versioning and improve consistency across our security products. The new endpoints are available now, and legacy /security routes will remain operational until April 22, 2026, when they will be permanently removed. Until that date, both routes are fully supported.

Before the removal date, you'll need to replace the /security base path with /ngwaf/v1 in all endpoint URLs you use. For example:

// Before const endpoint = "https://api.example.com/security/workspaces"; // After const endpoint = "https://api.example.com/ngwaf/v1/workspaces";