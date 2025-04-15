New Bot Signals: SUSPECTED-BOT.AI-CRAWLER, VERIFIED-BOT.AI-CRAWLER, SUSPECTED-BOT.AI-FETCHER, and VERIFIED-BOT.AI-FETCHER

We have introduced four new Bot signals that allow you to identify AI crawler and fetcher bots absorbing content from your websites. Want to learn more? For full descriptions of these and all other system signals, check out our system signals documentation.