Next-Gen WAF Agent 4.65.1

April 25, 2025
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.23.8
  • Improved CMDEXE detection
  • Improved SQLI detection
  • Improved TRAVERSAL detection
  • Updated base GeoIP data: April 2025

