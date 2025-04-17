Fastly Terraform Provider 6.1.0
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(logging): restore support for
placementattribute (#965)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(block_fastly_service_snippet_test.go): breaking changes introduced by
go-fastlyv10.0.1 (#981)
- fix(block_fastly_service_dynamicsnippet.go): breaking changes introduced by
go-fastlyv10.0.1 (#981)
- fix(data_source_vcl_snippets.go): breaking changes introduced by
go-fastlyv10.0.1 (#982)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#966)
- build(deps):
go-fastlyfrom 9.14.0 to 10.0.0 (#970)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#974)
- build(deps):
actions/create-github-app-tokenfrom 1 to 2 (#973)
- build(deps):
actions/github-scriptfrom 6 to 7 (#976)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10from 10.0.0 to 10.0.1 (#977)
