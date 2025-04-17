  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 6.1.0

April 17, 2025
terraform

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(logging): restore support for placement attribute (#965)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(block_fastly_service_snippet_test.go): breaking changes introduced by go-fastly v10.0.1 (#981)
  • fix(block_fastly_service_dynamicsnippet.go): breaking changes introduced by go-fastly v10.0.1 (#981)
  • fix(data_source_vcl_snippets.go): breaking changes introduced by go-fastly v10.0.1 (#982)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#966)
  • build(deps): go-fastly from 9.14.0 to 10.0.0 (#970)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#974)
  • build(deps): actions/create-github-app-token from 1 to 2 (#973)
  • build(deps): actions/github-script from 6 to 7 (#976)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v10 from 10.0.0 to 10.0.1 (#977)

