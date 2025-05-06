New package options for the NGINX native module for the Next-Gen WAF
We have introduced new package options for the dynamic NGINX module for the Next-Gen WAF to allow customers more detailed control over upgrades to NGINX. The new package options are:
|NGINX model
|Module package name
|Notes
|Stable NGINX Open Source
nginx-module-fastly-nxs
|This package is compiled with the Stable (even numbered) NGINX releases.
|Mainline NGINX Open Source
nginx-module-fastly-nxm
|This package is compiled with the Mainline (odd numbered) NGINX releases.
|Distribution-provided NGINX Open Source
nginx-module-fastly-nxd
|This package is compiled with the distribution-provided releases rather than releases provided by
nginx.org.
|NGINX Plus
nginx-module-fastly-nxp
|This package is compiled with NGINX Plus releases.
IMPORTANT: If you are using SELinux and you are switching from
nginx-module-sigsci packages to
nginx-module-fastly packages, you will need to update your SELinux policy.
IMPORTANT: We will continue to support the existing dynamic NGINX native package options named
nginx-module-sigsci-nxo and
nginx-module-sigsci-nxp.
For more information about installing the new packages, check out our Installing the NGINX dynamic module guide.
