  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. May 2025

New package options for the NGINX native module for the Next-Gen WAF

May 6, 2025
ngwaf-announcementsadded

We have introduced new package options for the dynamic NGINX module for the Next-Gen WAF to allow customers more detailed control over upgrades to NGINX. The new package options are:

NGINX modelModule package nameNotes
Stable NGINX Open Sourcenginx-module-fastly-nxsThis package is compiled with the Stable (even numbered) NGINX releases.
Mainline NGINX Open Sourcenginx-module-fastly-nxmThis package is compiled with the Mainline (odd numbered) NGINX releases.
Distribution-provided NGINX Open Sourcenginx-module-fastly-nxdThis package is compiled with the distribution-provided releases rather than releases provided by nginx.org.
NGINX Plusnginx-module-fastly-nxpThis package is compiled with NGINX Plus releases.

IMPORTANT: If you are using SELinux and you are switching from nginx-module-sigsci packages to nginx-module-fastly packages, you will need to update your SELinux policy.

IMPORTANT: We will continue to support the existing dynamic NGINX native package options named nginx-module-sigsci-nxo and nginx-module-sigsci-nxp.

For more information about installing the new packages, check out our Installing the NGINX dynamic module guide.

Prior change: Retirement of Pivotal Tracker integration

Following change: Update to account password requirements

Fastly
© Fastly 2025