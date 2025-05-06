New package options for the NGINX native module for the Next-Gen WAF

We have introduced new package options for the dynamic NGINX module for the Next-Gen WAF to allow customers more detailed control over upgrades to NGINX. The new package options are:

NGINX model Module package name Notes Stable NGINX Open Source nginx-module-fastly-nxs This package is compiled with the Stable (even numbered) NGINX releases. Mainline NGINX Open Source nginx-module-fastly-nxm This package is compiled with the Mainline (odd numbered) NGINX releases. Distribution-provided NGINX Open Source nginx-module-fastly-nxd This package is compiled with the distribution-provided releases rather than releases provided by nginx.org . NGINX Plus nginx-module-fastly-nxp This package is compiled with NGINX Plus releases.

IMPORTANT: If you are using SELinux and you are switching from nginx-module-sigsci packages to nginx-module-fastly packages, you will need to update your SELinux policy.

IMPORTANT: We will continue to support the existing dynamic NGINX native package options named nginx-module-sigsci-nxo and nginx-module-sigsci-nxp .

For more information about installing the new packages, check out our Installing the NGINX dynamic module guide.